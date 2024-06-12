Avenir Corp Acquires 8,061 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Avenir Corp raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 589,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 11.0% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avenir Corp owned about 0.13% of American Tower worth $127,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 86.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.3% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.26. 2,781,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,602. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average of $196.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

