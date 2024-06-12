Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Bought by Nut Tree Capital Management LP

Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares during the period. Aveanna Healthcare accounts for about 10.8% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.49% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $33,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 989,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 44,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

