Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $1.98 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 163.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.94) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

