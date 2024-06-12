Arch Capital Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:ACGLN)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of ACGLN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. 8,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,609. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01.
