Appian Way Asset Management LP Invests $1.62 Million in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned 0.08% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OII traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. 682,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,919. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OII

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.