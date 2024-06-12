Appian Way Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Appian Way Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72,522 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises about 1.3% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

PPG traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $130.41. 1,209,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

