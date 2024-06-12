Analysts Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT at $13.90

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

UDMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,386,268.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $164,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,676,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,386,268.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,086 shares of company stock worth $827,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,472,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,005,000 after purchasing an additional 116,346 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Udemy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Udemy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after acquiring an additional 512,618 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,661,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,390,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

