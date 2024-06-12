Analysts Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Target Price at $54.38

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.38.

Several research firms have commented on OMF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

OneMain Stock Down 4.3 %

OMF opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. OneMain has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $817,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

