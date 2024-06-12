Analysts Set Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Target Price at $164.80

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Badger Meter stock opened at $185.73 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.78 and its 200-day moving average is $163.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

