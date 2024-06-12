Analysts Set Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Price Target at $26.00

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

AESI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE AESI opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Allison sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $34,807.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,958 shares of company stock worth $9,023,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth about $49,712,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,963,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after buying an additional 1,611,968 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 1,306,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

