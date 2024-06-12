Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Trading Down 0.1%

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.44 and last traded at $55.92. Approximately 3,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.99.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,904,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,328,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.