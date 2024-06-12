Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Bought by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Alpine Immune Sciences comprises about 2.7% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 2.77% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $30,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN remained flat at $64.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 0.97. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 65.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. SVB Leerink lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

