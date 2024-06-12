Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
ERC remained flat at $9.11 during trading on Wednesday. 15,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,075. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.