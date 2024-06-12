Alamos Gold Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 493,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,573. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

