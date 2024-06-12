Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATSG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

