Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $78.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

AAP stock opened at $63.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

