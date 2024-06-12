Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $130.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Addus HomeCare traded as high as $117.77 and last traded at $115.57, with a volume of 43651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.54.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 268,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

