ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 153,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 41,112 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. 430,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

