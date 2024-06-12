Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.00

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

