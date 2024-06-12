Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.00

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

