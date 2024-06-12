Acusensus Ltd (ASX:ACE) Insider Acquires A$15,750.00 in Stock

Acusensus Ltd (ASX:ACE – Get Free Report) insider Susan (Sue) Klose acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,750.00 ($10,430.46).

