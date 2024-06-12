Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.78

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 13600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.02.

Accord Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.99.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative net margin of 50.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of C$20.67 million for the quarter.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

