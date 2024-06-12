Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Down 93.9% in May

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the May 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Accor Price Performance
Shares of Accor stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 29,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Accor has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.40.
Accor Company Profile
