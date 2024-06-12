Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Acasti Pharma Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of ACST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,332. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.
About Acasti Pharma
