Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.