Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,874. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $38,799.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,742,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,657,188.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Goodson purchased 3,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $65,317.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $65,317.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 217,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,675.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

