976 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Credit Capital Investments LLC

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Humana makes up about 0.6% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.77. 908,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.03.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.