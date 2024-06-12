900,000 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,871,000. Apollo Global Management comprises 1.3% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned about 0.16% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,382,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,840,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Shares of APO traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,148. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $119.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

