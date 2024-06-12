8 Knots Management LLC Acquires Shares of 262,463 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 262,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,010,000. Universal Health Services comprises 7.5% of 8 Knots Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 8 Knots Management LLC owned 0.38% of Universal Health Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $185.68. 608,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,501. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $190.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

