46,681 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909,420 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after buying an additional 6,043,581 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,156,000 after buying an additional 5,131,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,448,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. 458,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. UBS Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

