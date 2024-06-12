3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.66 and last traded at $102.61. 1,073,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,627,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.36.

3M Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,680,000 after acquiring an additional 435,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in 3M by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,246,000 after acquiring an additional 94,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

