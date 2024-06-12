3,766 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,990,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,209. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

