33,209 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Purchased by 8 Knots Management LLC

8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Acadia Healthcare comprises approximately 0.5% of 8 Knots Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 503,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,911. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.04 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

