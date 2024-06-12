222,710 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 222,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,456,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.3 %

C traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,939,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,186,791. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.74.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

