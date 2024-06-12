17,671 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 965.7% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 39,322 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,449,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $333.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

