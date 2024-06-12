13,000 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Bought by Scalar Gauge Management LLC

Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. SS&C Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,472,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,438,000 after buying an additional 243,444 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,243,000 after purchasing an additional 101,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,871,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $168,860,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 199,780 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. 191,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,631. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.37. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

