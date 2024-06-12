10,757 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,757 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,343,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,428,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

