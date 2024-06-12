10,757 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,757 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
WMT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,343,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,428,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
