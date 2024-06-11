Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday.

YEXT stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,687. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $599.38 million, a PE ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,838 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,373,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 176,063 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 882,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 267,031 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 78,040 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

