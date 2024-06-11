XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,005,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 627,166 shares during the period. XPO accounts for approximately 1.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.73% of XPO worth $175,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley cut XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.95.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.52. The stock had a trading volume of 513,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,641. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

