Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG reduced its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

