Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Acquired by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 153.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 815,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,593 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 121,213 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 159,562 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after acquiring an additional 677,057 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 163,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XENE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

XENE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.96. 208,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,200. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

