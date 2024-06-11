Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Reaches $32.09 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for $32.09 or 0.00047156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $173.36 million and $19.26 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,402,315 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,345,238.73889642. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 32.81091811 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1077 active market(s) with $7,514,488.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

