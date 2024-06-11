Wormhole (W) Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wormhole (W) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Wormhole has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $953.26 million and $137.47 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.54660289 USD and is down -14.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $172,689,792.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

