Wit LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wit LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 45.1% of Wit LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wit LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,353,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 19,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. 4,790,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

