WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $12,907.63 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00114241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008419 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000120 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 202.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

