Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WELL traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.53. 2,223,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,717. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.86 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.81, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

