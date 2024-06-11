Wedbush Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Wedbush reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $144.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEN. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $155.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.76. Lennar has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,099,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

