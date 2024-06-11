Wedbush Raises Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $19.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lyft from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Lyft stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.09. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lyft by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

