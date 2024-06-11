Washington Trust Bank Purchases 34 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $575.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,653. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $575.21 and its 200-day moving average is $556.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

