Washington Trust Bank Has $5.85 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,816. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.51.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.