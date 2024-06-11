Washington Trust Bank Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 748.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,390,000 after buying an additional 1,042,263 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 9,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $82.94. 3,133,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.32.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

